The USMNT U-20 team, and Mexico are set to close out their participation in the Revelations Cup, here is everything you need to know regarding this U-20 tournament.

Mexico vs USA Revelations Cup: Predictions and how to watch Revelation Cup U20 in the US today

Mexico sits first in the Revelations Cup which is being held in Celaya, Mexico, after defeating Brazil 2-1 with a go-ahead goal by Marcelo Flores, "El Tri" can win it all tonight with a win. While the USMYNT tied Colombia 1-1 with a goal by New York Red Bulls product Caden Clark.

The USA could still win the tournament if some results go their way and they are able to massacre Mexico, while that seems doubtful a win over Mexico would surely add more salt to the wound of El Tri fans after the senior team fell to the USMNT 2-0 on Friday.

While the USMNT U-20 only recently named a head coach for this tournament, Mexico has shown well and are the prime candidates to win the trophy on home soil. Here is everything you need to know about Mexico vs USA at the Revelations Cup.

Mexico vs USA: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, Celaya, Colombia

Mexico vs USA: Times by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 2 PM

Mexico vs USA: Players to watch

For Mexico, Marcelo Flores is without question the player to watch at 18 the young midfielder is learning the ropes at Premier League side Arsenal and has already scored a goal in the tournament.

For the USMNT U-20 its future RB Leipzig player, Caden Clark, while his year in MLS cooled off near the end of the season Clark has potential to be a very interesting player as he develops.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs USA in the U.S.

The game will be aired and streamed on TUDN in the United States.

Mexico vs USA Revelations Cup prediction

While no odds are available for this match the game should go in Mexico’s favor as the home side and a side which has a bit more work than the USA, who only just got together.