Mexico will face USMNT for the Matchday 12 Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Mexico will face United States this Thursday at the Estadio Azteca for Matchday 12 of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this Concacaf Qualifiers game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).

It is a vital game for both teams considering that, although both have 21 points and a difference of 4 points over Panama (team that would be qualifying for the playoff), if one of the two lost and the Panamanians won, the difference would be only 1 point (and 2 with Costa Rica if they also win).

Neither of them wants to complicate their qualification with just three games remaining in these Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. It would not be surprising, in fact, if the teams do not risk too much since in reality a tie would leave both standing well, although they would have to watch closely the games in Panama and Costa Rica.

Mexico probable lineup

Raul Jimenez, who just converted against Jamaica, could become the seventh highest scorer for the Mexican national team this Thursday if he scores against the USA; and Guillermo Ochoa would be very close to equaling Jorge Campos in sixth place in international matches with Mexico.

Mexico probable starting XI: Ochoa; J. Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Arteaga; Herrera, Alvarez, Pizarro; Lozano, Jimenez, Corona.

USA probable lineup

USA will have several notable absences, such as Serginho Dest, injured in Barcelona's game against Galatasaray. Weston McKennie is out with a broken foot, while goalkeeper Matt Turner will miss this game with an ankle problem.

The one who will return is Giovanni Reyna, and Jordan Pefok will also be part of the squad after his very good season with the Swiss Young Boys.

USA probable starting XI: Steffen; Cannon, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, Sands; Adams, Acosta, Musah; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic.

