Even there will be no fans due to FIFA’s punishment for racist behaviours, Mexico denies to leave mighty Azteca for its next home matches in the Concacaf route to Qatar 2022. El Tri needs to win after 2 consecutive losses on the last round

The mision is clear for Mexico: avoid the drama and suffering of the 2014 road to Brasil. That's why El Tri chooses to trust on the mighty forces of the Azteca Stadium to help it to return to the victory path on the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers after a terrifying perfomance on the last rounds.

Yes: FIFA did not hesitate and punished mexican team with a fan ban for his next 2 home games in the Qualifiers, because of the persistent racist scream they make everytime the away goalkeeper executes a goal kick. However, Mexico prefers the silence of his iconical venue than to be in the same condition somewhere else.

So it is settled: Costa Rica and Panamá must deal with Mexico's City altitude and polution when they face El Tri on the tenth and eleventh round of Concacaf route to Qatar 2022. The Centroamerican teams will need to be prepared: the anxiety and pressure of their opponent will double its level of dangerousness.

Mexico's next qualifier matches dates, venues, rivals and context

Mexico National Team is on a hurry: it lost the top of the Concacaf 2022 Qualifiers standings after colecting horrible results on the last round of matches on November. Tata Martino's boys visited the most powerful opponents of the zone and paid it dearly: 2-0 and 2-1 against USA and Canada.

At present, El Tri is third on the standings with 14 points, equal amount of Panama but with a better goal average than the Canaleros. The concern arrives because even a tiny mistake could toss the Mexicans to the fourth position: the one that forces to dispute a playoff against an Oceanian national squad in order to obtain a place in Qatar 2022.

So, Mexico has the necessity to win at least its two home games. Here it is El Tri's schedule for the rounds 9, 10 and 11 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers:

-January 27: Jamaica vs Mexico, Kingston, National Stadium

-January 30: Mexico vs Costa Rica, Mexico City, Azteca Stadium

-February 2: Mexico vs Panama, Mexico City, Azteca Stadium