The Semifinals of the 2023-2024 EFL Cup are here. In the first game, Chelsea visits Middlesbrough to try to take some advantage and return to London with a more comfortable score for the second leg.
Chelsea has struggled in recent years. The Blues are currently in the 10th position in the Premier League, so winning the EFL Cup could partially save the terrible year they have had.
As for Middlesbrough, they are also facing a lot of challenges this season in the Sky Bet Championship. Defeating Chelse will be tough, but it is not impossible due to the bad moment that the Blues are living.
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Middlesbrough and Chelsea play in Leg 1 of the semifinals of the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Tuesday, January 8th at Riverside Stadium.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM January 10
Germany: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:15 AM January 10
Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 10
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 10
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 10
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM January 10
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
How to Watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Brazil: DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: Azam Sports HD, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Mola TV
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: Mola TV
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States: ESPN+