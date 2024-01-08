Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Cup in your country

The Semifinals of the 2023-2024 EFL Cup are here. In the first game, Chelsea visits Middlesbrough to try to take some advantage and return to London with a more comfortable score for the second leg.

Chelsea has struggled in recent years. The Blues are currently in the 10th position in the Premier League, so winning the EFL Cup could partially save the terrible year they have had.

As for Middlesbrough, they are also facing a lot of challenges this season in the Sky Bet Championship. Defeating Chelse will be tough, but it is not impossible due to the bad moment that the Blues are living.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Middlesbrough and Chelsea play in Leg 1 of the semifinals of the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Tuesday, January 8th at Riverside Stadium.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM January 10

Germany: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:15 AM January 10

Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 10

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 10

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 10

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM January 10

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

How to Watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: Azam Sports HD, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States: ESPN+