Manchester United are going through another major crisis, currently in seventh place in the Premier League and on the brink of elimination in the Champions League. Today, the captain, Bruno Fernandes, drew criticism from thousands of fans for missing a penalty against Chelsea.

The game of Matchday 15 is crucial for Erik ten Hag to at least return to European positions, considering teams like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have already pulled away in the standings.

In the 9th minute, the Portuguese star missed the penalty, prompting an immediate reaction from many people on social media. It was a really soft touch contained by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The good news is that, in the same first half, Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils the lead at Old Trafford (19′). However, Cole Palmer already put the 1-1 on the board for the Blues (45′).

Champions League: What happens if Manchester United lose to Bayern Munich?

Next Tuesday, Manchester United will face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the final match of the Champions League group stage. The Germans are already qualified for the Round of 16, while Erik ten Hag and his players are fighting for the last spot with Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

If Manchester United lose or draw against Bayern Munich, they will be eliminated. In the case of a victory, the Red Devils need the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to end in a draw. A win for either the Danes or the Turks would knock United out.