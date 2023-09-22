Milan vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Milan play against Hellas Verona this Saturday, September 23 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Milan vs Hellas Verona online in the US on Paramount+]

AC Milan appeared to have a promising start to the season with three consecutive wins in Serie A. The “Rossoneri” took the top spot in the league, leading many to believe that they were poised for significant progress and prepared to contend in all the tournaments they participated in. However, in the previous Matchday, they suffered a major setback when they were defeated 5-1 by Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina.”

Additionally, their debut in the Champions League didn’t go well, resulting in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle. They now seek to rebound against Hellas Verona, a team that has made significant improvements this season and has set more ambitious goals, including cup qualification.

Milan vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time

Milan vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

