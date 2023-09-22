Milan play against Hellas Verona this Saturday, September 23 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
AC Milan appeared to have a promising start to the season with three consecutive wins in Serie A. The “Rossoneri” took the top spot in the league, leading many to believe that they were poised for significant progress and prepared to contend in all the tournaments they participated in. However, in the previous Matchday, they suffered a major setback when they were defeated 5-1 by Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina.”
Additionally, their debut in the Champions League didn’t go well, resulting in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle. They now seek to rebound against Hellas Verona, a team that has made significant improvements this season and has set more ambitious goals, including cup qualification.
Milan vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 17)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Milan vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
USA: Paramount+