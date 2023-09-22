Sassuolo vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Juventus will visit Sassuolo this Saturday, September 23 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is a clash between two rivals with vastly different aspirations for this tournament. On one hand, we have Juventus, who are undoubtedly contenders for the titles, particularly considering their exclusive participation in domestic competitions.

Their opponents are Sassuolo, who have had a disappointing start to the season, garnering only 3 points out of a possible 12. This places them perilously close to the relegation zone. Their recent defeat in a crucial match against Frosinone has heightened their need for points.

Sassuolo vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 24)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 24)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 24)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 24)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 24)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 24)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Sassuolo vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo