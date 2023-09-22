Juventus will visit Sassuolo this Saturday, September 23 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is a clash between two rivals with vastly different aspirations for this tournament. On one hand, we have Juventus, who are undoubtedly contenders for the titles, particularly considering their exclusive participation in domestic competitions.
Their opponents are Sassuolo, who have had a disappointing start to the season, garnering only 3 points out of a possible 12. This places them perilously close to the relegation zone. Their recent defeat in a crucial match against Frosinone has heightened their need for points.
Sassuolo vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 24)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 24)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 24)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 24)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 24)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 24)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Sassuolo vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo