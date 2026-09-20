Milan vs Lecce: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on September 20, 2026

Milan host Lecce at San Siro on Matchday 5 of Serie A, with both sides entering the weekend separated by just two points. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Milan vs Lecce Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, September 20, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock

How to watch Milan vs Lecce in the USA

The game is scheduled for CBS Sports Golazo Network, while the Spanish-language broadcast will be available on Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

For viewers who prefer live-TV streaming, the match is also listed through services including Fubo, Paramount+ and Peacock.

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Can I watch Milan vs Lecce for free?

Eligible new subscribers is Fubo‘s free trial, which currently lasts five days according to its current promotional information. It carries the relevant NBC/Telemundo programming, although trial availability and terms can vary.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Milan and Lecce enter Matchday 5 separated by just two points in the Serie A standings. Milan have collected eight points from their opening four games, while Lecce have six after winning two and losing two.

Ruben Amorim‘s Milan remain unbeaten in the league, but they have drawn their last two Serie A matches, including a 2-2 result away to Lazio. Lecce, meanwhile, responded to consecutive defeats against Roma and Cagliari by beating Monza 3-2 in their most recent league outing.

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Diego Moreira of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The timing gives Milan an additional challenge. The Rossoneri played Benfica in the Europa League on September 16, suffering a 2-0 defeat at San Siro, their first competitive loss under Amorim.

They now return to Serie A just four days later looking to maintain their unbeaten domestic start before the international break. Lecce will arrive with greater confidence after their comeback victory over Monza, making this a potentially important opportunity to move further up the table.

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Milan vs Lecce: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Samuel Chukwueze; Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic; Goncalo Ramos.

Lecce (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Antonino Gallo, Tiago Gabriel, Jamil Siebert, Danilo Veiga; Youssef Maleh, Ivan Ilic, Lassana Coulibaly; Joelson Monteiro, Nikola Stulic, Konan N’Dri.

What time is the Milan vs Lecce match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 20, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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