Why isn’t Christian Pulisic starting today for Milan vs Benfica in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League Matchday 1?

AC Milan are gearing up for their UEFA Europa League opener against Benfica, though American star Christian Pulisic is slated to begin the match on the bench.

AC Milan open their 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign today against Benfica in a high-stakes clash at San Siro. Head coach Ruben Amorim has opted to leave USMNT star Christian Pulisic on the bench for the tournament opener.

Pulisic’s omission from today’s starting XI is purely tactical; he is not nursing an injury. Given Milan‘s squad depth, Amorim elected to hand the start to Omari Hutchinson on the wing instead.

Pulisic has yet to establish himself as a central figure under Amorim this season. His only appearance so far came as a substitute in last week’s 2-2 Serie A draw against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

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With TV details and kickoff times locked in for U.S. viewers, Milan and Benfica are primed to deliver a compelling spectacle on the pitch in Milan. The matchup carries immense European pedigree, bringing together two iconic clubs with rich continental histories seeking a strong start to their group-stage campaign.

Confirmed lineup for Milan

Without Pulisic in the starting side—but with veteran Luka Modric wearing the captain’s armband—Milan aim to kick off their quest for the Europa League title on the right foot. Here is how the Rossoneri will line up against Benfica:

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Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Filippo Terracciano, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic

Midfielders: Samuel Chukwueze, Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari, Davide Bartesaghi

Attacking Midfielders: Omari Hutchinson, Alphadjo Cisse

Forward: Goncalo Ramos

Depending on how the match unfolds, Pulisic could prove to be a crucial option off the bench as Milan pursue their first three points of the group stage. The American winger already has one assist and one yellow card to his name in Serie A play this season.