Milan vs Benfica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Europa League game on September 16, 2026

AC Milan welcome Benfica to San Siro for a heavyweight opening-day clash in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. With both historic European champions aiming to make a deep run, here is how to watch Milan vs Benfica live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Milan vs Benfica Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Milan vs Benfica in the USA

Milan vs Benfica will be available to watch live in the United States on CBS Sports Network. Also, the match will be streamed through Fubo, Paramount+ and DAZN USA.

Can I watch Milan vs Benfica for free?

Fans in the USA can watch Milan vs Benfica for free with Fubo‘s current 5-day free-trial offer, provided they are eligible for the promotion.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

AC Milan and Benfica meet at San Siro on Wednesday, September 16, in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase.

Both clubs enter the competition with ambitions of making a deep run, but the new league-phase format means every result from the opening matchday can become important later: each team will play eight league-phase matches, with the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16 and teams finishing from ninth to 24th going into the knockout play-offs.

Goncalo Ramos of AC Milan during the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

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For Milan, the match represents a particularly important European return. The Rossoneri missed out on continental competition last season and are now back in the Europa League under Ruben Amorim, who was appointed during the summer.

Milan have started the new Serie A campaign unbeaten, with two wins and two draws from their first four games, including a 2-2 comeback draw against Lazio in their most recent match.

Amorim has also emphasized the importance of beginning the European campaign strongly, with Benfica representing one of the most demanding opponents in Milan’s league-phase schedule.

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Benfica arrive at San Siro with plenty of European experience and an attack in good form. The Portuguese club are making their 24th appearance in the Europa League, compared with Milan’s 14th, and have won their last five domestic matches. Their latest result was a 3-1 victory over Gil Vicente, with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring twice before Gianluca Prestianni added a late third goal.

Milan vs Benfica: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, Koni De Winter; Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Samuel Chukwueze; Christian Pulisic, Alphadjo Cisse; Goncalo Ramos.

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Diogo Banjaqui; Joao Palhinha, Leandro Barreiro; Andreas Schjelderup, Gianluca Prestianni, Rafa Silva; Vangelis Pavlidis.

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What time is the Milan vs Benfica match?

The Milan vs Benfica match kicks off on Wednesday, September 16, at 3:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Milan at San Siro. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: