Why isn’t Christian Pulisic starting today for Milan vs Lazio in 2026-27 Serie A Matchday 4?

Milan face a tricky away test against Lazio on Matchday 4 of Serie A, with manager Ruben Amorim deciding to leave Christian Pulisic on the bench to start the match.

Milan are coming off a draw away against Juventus, and Matchday 4 of Serie A also sees them on the road, this time against Lazio. Ruben Amorim has yet to give Christian Pulisic any playing time this season, and on this occasion, Captain America will once again start the match on the bench.

The manager recently told the press that Pulisic will come on at some point during the match, although he would prefer not to have him play the full 90 minutes. The reason? He wants the forward to be at 100% both physically and on the pitch, as he considers him a very important player for the team.

“He’ll play a few minutes [vs Lazio]. I like him a lot as a player. He’s angry because he has zero minutes so far, and I like that quality in my players. Don’t forget that he had an injury in the summer and then in the first training session he took a knock and had to stop.

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“I won’t take out someone who’s doing well just to put in a ‘name’: that’s my way of managing the group and I’ll die by those principles. Pulisic is very important to me,” Amorim said via Milan News‘ Antonio Vitiello.

AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Venezia FC.

Milan’s probable XI vs Lazio

Milan will be looking to secure three valuable points at the Stadio Olimpico, despite facing a historic rival in Lazio. Ruben Amorim is expected to field this starting XI as he looks to achieve that goal.

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Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni de Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic; Samuel Chukwueze, Luka Modric, Yunus Musah, Pervis Estupinan; Adrien Rabiot, Alphadjo Cisse; Goncalo Ramos.

What’s next for Milan?

The start of the season has been promising for Milan, and the Rossoneri aim to be contenders in every competition. Here are the upcoming fixtures they have ahead of them beyond Lazio:

vs Benfica, UEFA Europa League – Matchday 1 (September 16)

vs Lecce, Serie A – Matchday 5 (September 20)

at Sassuolo, Serie A – Matchday 6 (October 11)

at RB Salzburg, UEFA Europa League – Matchday 2 (October 15)

vs Atalanta, Serie A – Matchday 7 (October 15)