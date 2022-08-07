The main stars of the two best Concacaf leagues face each other, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this game

The teams made up of the main stars of the two most important Concacaf leagues will face each other in a game that promises to be very interesting. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Teams from MLS and Liga MX will play each other and fans of both leagues have an unbeatable chance to see stars play together who usually play in the different teams that make up the American and Mexican leagues.

Some of the figures that may be part of the different teams will be Gareth Bale, current Los Angeles FC player, "Chicharito" Hernández of the Los Angeles Galaxy and also the most recent addition to Liga MX, more precisely in the Pumas UNAM team, the Brazilian multi-champion Dani Alves.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Date

This interesting game between MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will be played at the Allianz Field on Wednesday, August 10 at 8:30 (ET).

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars

You can see this amazing game between MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, ESPN, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App.

