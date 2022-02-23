According to reports, Mexican star Carlos Vela could have decided to end his story with Los Angeles FC at the end of the upcoming MLS season and may have already two wished destinations to try luck after leaving his current team.

The World-Class talent of Carlos Vela must be fully enjoyed by Los Angeles FC fans cause they may be on the verge of losing their ace, given that some reports point out that the Mexican footballer is aiming to continue his soccer journey in two spots far away from his current MLS team.

Vela became Los Angeles' first-ever signing ahead of its inclusion to the American soccer as an MLS expansion team in 2018. He arrived in the United States as one of his team's Designated players and immediately took place at the top of the highest-paid players of the league with his $6.3 million annually earned.

So far, Carlos Vela has had a more than decent performance with Los Angeles FC. He took his team to compete in three MLS Cup Play-off rounds in a row (2018, 2019, and 2020) with his 90 appearances, 59 goals scored, and 38 assists provided. In his second season at the MLS, the Mexican forward overcame Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez to win the Landon Donovan MVP award.

Carlos Vela's desire to leave Los Angeles FC to move to the following teams

According to TUDN's journalist Michele Giannone, the Cancun native is searching to achieve his best season to then say goodbye to Los Angeles FC by not renewing his contract, which expires at the end of this season. Carlos may have already in mind his favorite destinations to continue his so far brilliant soccer career.

Vela's first option as reported by Giannone on the MLS Today Show at Twitter Spaces is to come back to European soccer, where he competed for 12 seasons. The Mexican striker touched his peak at Spanish Real Sociedad where he became the club star, finalizing just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in LaLiga's awards for the 2013-2014 season.

Another reason for Vela to desire a return to Europe is his wife's nationality: Saioa Cañibano is a former Spanish sports journalist who was conquered by Carlos during his stance at San Sebastian. Fair is to add that even though it was not leaked the team that the current Los Angeles striker might be moving to, he had offers to come back to Spain in the last years, specifically from FC Barcelona and Real Betis.

Vela's second option to move if his European dream is not possible

Also leaked by Michele Giannone, Carlos Vela may already have a B plan if he fails in his alleged attempt to come back to Europe. This will be to remain at the MLS but not in the same team. Vela and his wife will be looking not to raise their children in Los Angeles but in Miami. So the Mexican ace target might be to join David Beckham's Inter Miami.