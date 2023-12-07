MLS Cup winners: Which teams have won the title and in which years?

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The stage is set for the 2023 MLS Cup, with Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC set to face off for the ultimate glory on Saturday, December 9, at Lower.com Field.

LAFC head into this game aiming to win the trophy for the second straight year, having celebrated their first title in dramatic fashion in 2022. The Crew, on the other hand, hope to dethrone the reigning champs to end a three-year drought.

The MLS Cup has existed from the very beginning of the league. Inspired by other North American sports competitions, MLS has a regular season followed by a playoff format to determine the champion. From 1996, only a handful of teams got their hands on the coveted trophy.

MLS Cup champions by year

DC United were dominant in the first years of the MLS Cup, making the finals in four straight editions between 1996 and 1999. However, Los Angeles Galaxy eventually overshadowed their early success by becoming the winningest team in league history.

1996 : DC United (3-2 OT win over LA Galaxy)

: DC United (3-2 OT win over LA Galaxy) 1997 : DC United (2-1 vs. Colorado Rapids)

: DC United (2-1 vs. Colorado Rapids) 1998 : Chicago Fire (2-0 vs. DC United)

: Chicago Fire (2-0 vs. DC United) 1999 : DC United (2-0 vs. LA Galaxy)

: DC United (2-0 vs. LA Galaxy) 2000 : Kansas City Wizards (1-0 vs. Chicago Fire)

: Kansas City Wizards (1-0 vs. Chicago Fire) 2001: San Jose Earthquakes (2-1 OT win vs. LA Galaxy)

San Jose Earthquakes (2-1 OT win vs. LA Galaxy) 2002 : LA Galaxy (1-0 vs. New England Revolution)

: LA Galaxy (1-0 vs. New England Revolution) 2003 : San Jose Earthquakes (4-2 vs. Chicago Fire)

: San Jose Earthquakes (4-2 vs. Chicago Fire) 2004 : DC United (3-2 vs. Kansas City Wizards)

: DC United (3-2 vs. Kansas City Wizards) 2005: LA Galaxy (1-0 vs. New England Revolution)

LA Galaxy (1-0 vs. New England Revolution) 2006: Houston Dynamo (1-1, 4-3 on penalties vs. NE Revolution)

Houston Dynamo (1-1, 4-3 on penalties vs. NE Revolution) 2007: Houston Dynamo (2-1 vs. NE Revolution)

Houston Dynamo (2-1 vs. NE Revolution) 2008: Columbus Crew (3-1 vs. NY Red Bulls)

Columbus Crew (3-1 vs. NY Red Bulls) 2009: Real Salt Lake (1-1, 5-4 on penalties vs. LA Galaxy)

Real Salt Lake (1-1, 5-4 on penalties vs. LA Galaxy) 2010: Colorado Rapids (2-1 OT win vs. Dallas)

Colorado Rapids (2-1 OT win vs. Dallas) 2011 : LA Galaxy (1-0 vs. Houston Dynamo)

: LA Galaxy (1-0 vs. Houston Dynamo) 2012: LA Galaxy (3-1 vs. Houston Dynamo)

LA Galaxy (3-1 vs. Houston Dynamo) 2013: Sporting Kansas City (1-1, 7-6 on penalties vs. Sporting KC)

Sporting Kansas City (1-1, 7-6 on penalties vs. Sporting KC) 2014: LA Galaxy (2-1 OT win vs. NE Revolution)

LA Galaxy (2-1 OT win vs. NE Revolution) 2015 : Portland Timbers (2-1 vs. Columbus Crew)

: Portland Timbers (2-1 vs. Columbus Crew) 2016: Seattle Sounders (0-0, 5-4 on penalties vs. Toronto)

Seattle Sounders (0-0, 5-4 on penalties vs. Toronto) 2017: Toronto (2-0 vs. Sounders)

Toronto (2-0 vs. Sounders) 2018: Atlanta United (2-0 vs. Timbers)

Atlanta United (2-0 vs. Timbers) 2019: Seattle Sounders (3-1 vs. Toronto)

Seattle Sounders (3-1 vs. Toronto) 2020: Columbus Crew (3-0 vs. Sounders)

Columbus Crew (3-0 vs. Sounders) 2021: New York City FC (1-1, 4-2 on penalties vs. Timbers)

New York City FC (1-1, 4-2 on penalties vs. Timbers) 2022: LAFC (3-3, 3-0 on penalties vs. Philadelphia Union)

List of MLS Cup trophies by team