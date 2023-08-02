Lionel Messi is having a blast at Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar got off to a great start to life in the United States, having scored in all three games he played with the MLS outfit so far.

But apart from putting on a show every time he suited up for his new team, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is also enjoying life off the field. Every time he scored, Leo saw his family right there on the sidelines.

And he’s certainly making the most of it. Messi has involved his wife and kids in all his goal celebrations so far, either by hugging them or doing a gesture they would understand.

MLS suggests the reason behind Messi’s latest goal celebration

Shortly after Antonela Roccuzzo revealed his husband imitated Thor’s gesture when scoring against Atlanta United, the official account of Major League Soccer understood Messi’s recent goal celebration as a reference to Marvel character Black Panther.

Other world-class players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also pulled off this celebration before, since the hero played by the late Chadwick Boseman made a lot of admirers around the world.