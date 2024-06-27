In a social media clip with Apple TV’s Taylor Twellman, Benjamin Cremaschi discussed not only how Lionel Messi likes his coffee but also how Inter Miami could secure the MLS Cup.

Former ESPN analyst and USMNT striker Taylor Twellman, known for his unconventional style, aimed to inject some levity into Apple TV’s typically formal MLS coverage. He adopted a page from “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis,” posing quirky questions to some of MLS’s prominent figures.

The first of these clips featured Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne, where Twellman asked the former Napoli striker whether he would prefer a seven-day cruise with Bob Bradley, whom Insigne reportedly clashed with, or teammate Federico Bernardeschi, with whom Insigne had issues.

The questions elicited laughter from the forward. Twellman then engaged in a similar exchange with Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi, who also responded with humor.

Benjamin Cremaschi on how Inter Miami will win MLS Cup

During their chat, Twellman inquired about Lionel Messi’s coffee preferences. Cremaschi humorously replied, “I don’t think Messi drinks coffee, he drinks mate.”

When asked how Inter Miami plans to win the MLS Cup this season, Cremaschi’s response was straightforward: “By scoring a lot of goals, being better than everyone else, and just giving it to Messi.”