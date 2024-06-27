Former ESPN analyst and USMNT striker Taylor Twellman, known for his unconventional style, aimed to inject some levity into Apple TV’s typically formal MLS coverage. He adopted a page from “Between Two Ferns with ZachGalifianakis,” posing quirky questions to some of MLS’s prominent figures.
The first of these clips featured Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne, where Twellman asked the former Napoli striker whether he would prefer a seven-day cruise with Bob Bradley, whom Insigne reportedly clashed with, or teammate Federico Bernardeschi, with whom Insigne had issues.
The questions elicited laughter from the forward. Twellman then engaged in a similar exchange with Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi, who also responded with humor.
Benjamin Cremaschi on how Inter Miami will win MLS Cup
