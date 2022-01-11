Alan Pulido lives a bad time, because an injury on his left knee will make him miss all the 2022 season including every single MLS game with Sporting Kansas City and the FIFA World Cup with Mexico.

The 2022 year has not started well for Sporting Kansas City and Mexico National Team. Both have ambitions and goals to achieve such as conquering its third MLS Cup, for the SKC, and FIFA World Cup, for el Tri. However, they will have to figure out how to do it without International striker Alan Pulido.

In an official statement, Wizards announced that Pulido will undergo surgery on his left knee on Monday, January 17, and will be out of activity for nine months to 1 year. This means that he will lose the entire MLS season, the one that was going to be his third in the United States soccer.

Obviously, as a chain reaction, Mexico National Team will also need to search for another forward to complement its offense; first during the Concacaf Qualifiers, and then, if el Tri succeeds, in the Qatar World Cup by the end of the year.

The injury tale of Alan Pulido with Sporting Kansas City

On August 21, 2021, Sporting KC witnessed how Alan Pulido got his knee injury after being tackled by Malian defender Bayake Dibassy during the match against Minnesota United at the Allianz Field. He had to be replaced at 63'. This was an old hurt he had since last season. Despite his condition, former Chivas striker played 5 more games for the Wizards, but then, he just broke.

An announcement was made in October: Pulido underwent surgery on his knee for the first time on the year. The estimated recovery time was from 3 to 5 weeks. The Kansas City Designated Player managed came back to the fields on November 28.

On that game, Sporting Kansas City was not able to surpass the Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake defeated them 2-1 on November 28 and so their season ended. Pulido appeared in the starting lineup but was replaced after 73 minutes.

Alan Pulido emotional statement after missing the 2022 season

After knowing he was going to lose the whole year, and by consequence, Qatar FIFA World Cup, Alan Pulido opened his heart to express his feelings and thoughts: "To miss the new MLS season and the 2022 World Cup is heartbreaking. I've had injuries before but none as serious as this, but I am determined to come back from this even stronger and fight for this crest with all of you in 2023", stated Pulido on social media.

So far, the Mexican striker has just played 34 games in two seasons with Sporting KC, including MLS Regular Season and Cup Playoffs. Considering that every year an MLS team has scheduled at least 34 matches, Alan Pulido's stats are poor. During the 2414 minutes he has had on the field, he has achieved 14 goals and 8 assists.