Kylian Mbappe has a big decision to make at the end of the season, with his PSG contract coming to an end. Amid strong speculation around his future, an MLS side ‘confirmed’ the Frenchman will come to town in the summer.

Charlotte FC raised many eyebrows on Tuesday, with their social media team claiming the 25-year-old is expected to be in the city soon. “Mbappe to Charlotte confirmed (technically),” the club said on X (formerly Twitter).

Many suddenly saw this post on their timeline and wondered why the club was confirming this. It’s safe to say it was related to its previous tweet, in which it announced a high-profile friendly between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Aug. 6 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

With Madrid’s visit in mind, the Major League Soccer franchise made the connection with the strong rumor that Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain for Los Blancos in July.

Mbappe expected to join Real Madrid

According to Marca, the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner has already agreed on a pre-contract with the Merengue many weeks ago. PSG have yet to confirm whether Mbappe will leave, but coach Luis Enrique has started to give more playing time to other players.

Reports from Spain even suggest Madrid already have Mbappe’s shirt number in mind, with the club expected to hand him the historic No. 10 as Luka Modric is playing on an expiring contract this term.

Mbappe had already flirted with a Santiago Bernabeu move in the summer of 2022, but ultimately changed his mind. While PSG announced his extension would run until 2025, it turns out the third year was optional, and Mbappe reportedly has no intention to exercise it.