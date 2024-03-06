Kylian Mbappe made another strong statement by scoring two goals in PSG’s 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad in the second-leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Despite rumors about his future, the French star continues his quest to bring the most coveted trophy to PSG.

Luis Enrique has had to deal with the looming shadow of Real Madrid over Mbappe, but for months, the coach had warned that Paris Saint-Germain would be very dangerous when the elimination stages of the tournament arrived.

Now, in a surprising statement, Luis Enrique admitted at the end of the match in San Sebastian that Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG next summer. He had never spoken officially about the player’s future before.

“I’m not going to reveal it. You already know my opinion on Kylian. A world-class player. He will score 50 goals and provide 25 assists under any coach and with any team. Unfortunately, in the not-so-distant future, he won’t be here, and we’ll have to try out other teammates.”

What will be the next team of Kylian Mbappe?

Everything points to Kylian Mbappe’s new team being Real Madrid. In recent weeks, Luis Enrique had refused to speak directly about the issue, although he had already made it very clear that he was beginning to envision a future without the star.

Therefore, especially in Ligue 1 matches, he began to substitute him, considering that PSG practically have the league title secured. Faced with this scenario, the coach took the opportunity to look towards the future.

Now, for the first time, Luis Enrique has officially stated that Mbappe will not continue with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s worth noting that the French player will be a free agent starting from next summer, so the time has come for him to take on the biggest challenge of his career: seeking glory with Real Madrid.