Lionel Messi was the best player for Inter Miami during the first weeks of the 2024 MLS season. However, the legend won't start against Colorado Rapids.

Lionel Messi had a sensational start in the 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami. The Argentine legend put The Herons on top of the Eastern Conference and emerged as the best scorer of the tournament.

Last year, Messi won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the first weeks of a new campaign were promising. It wasn’t only about the MLS Cup, but also a massive international challenge as the Concacaf Champions Cup.

In fact, Messi was the key factor to eliminate Nashville SC in the Round of 16. However, the star couldn’t play in the first leg of the quarterfinals facing Monterrey. That’s why, Lionel Messi’s status was unclear for this Saturday’s league match against Colorado Rapids.

Why is Lionel Messi not starting for Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids?

Lionel Messi will not start for Inter Miami against Colorado Rapids due to his muscular injury. Therefore, coach Gerardo Martino prefers to save him on the bench maybe for the final minutes.

Next Wednesday, Inter Miami will face Monterrey in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 disadvantage. That might be a crucial factor for today’s game.

If Inter Miami eliminate Monterrey, their next rival would be the winner of Tigres UANL and Columbus Crew in the semifinals. Undoubtedly, that is the priority right now for Messi.