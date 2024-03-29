MLS: Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami against New York City FC?

Last week, Inter Miami suffered a crushing 4-0 loss against New York Red Bulls in the MLS without Lionel Messi. That’s why, there were big expectations for a possible return facing New York City FC.

This is one of the most important moments in the 2024 season for The Herons as they try to keep pace in the Eastern Conference while preparing for a massive quarterfinals series with Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

In fact, Lionel Messi’s last appearance came precisely in the Round of 16 of that regional tournament when Inter Miami eliminated Nashville SC with another extraordinary performance by the Argentine legend alongside Luis Suarez.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs New York City FC?

Lionel Messi will not play for Inter Miami against New York City FC due to a muscle injury. It’s a precautionary measure toward the game with Monterrey which is scheduled for April 3rd. This was the report by assistant coach, Javi Morales.

“Leo is working with the physiotherapists. He’s ruled out for tomorrow (New York City FC). He won’t be available because we’ll try to do our best to have him back next Wednesday against Monterrey here at home. It’s a possibility that he returns against Monterrey. He’s working toward that with the medical team. That’s why he’s not playing tomorrow.”

When will Lionel Messi return from injury?

Considering Messi’s muscular issue, all of Inter Miami’s recovery plan has been focused on the series against Monterrey. Leo will arrive to that match next Wednesday with over three weeks of rest.

In fact, besides not playing for Miami, Lionel Messi was not called up by the Argentine national team for the friendly matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica. Everything was part of a very clear schedule to support the star.

Furthermore, depending on the result of the first leg facing Monterrey, logic would indicate that Messi will also rest in the following MLS game against Colorado Rapids (April 6th) to be a 100 percent ready for the return leg in Mexico (April 10th).