UEFA revealed the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season on Tuesday. Besides Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, other absences will probably take you by surprise. Here, let's take a look into it.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League came to an end, with Real Madrid extending their supremacy in Europe by winning their 14th UCL title in a hard-fought final against Liverpool. With the tournament over, it's the right moment to reflect on the best performances in this edition.

While Karim Benzema took all the spotlight - especially in the knockout stages, many other players have also done a great job during the competition. On Tuesday, UEFA revealed the Team of the Season based on its Technical Observer panel's opinion.

Assembling a Best XI is always a complicated task, given that many players who maybe deserved to make the cut are usually left out. The 2021-22 UCL Team of the Season was not the exception, with notable absences such as Mohamed Salah.

2021-22 UEFA Champions League Best XI without Salah, Lewandowski, among others

Unsurprisingly, the Best XI of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is mostly made up by Real Madrid (4) and Liverpool (4) players, with just one player from Manchester City, Chelsea, and PSG, respectively.

This is what the Team of the Season looks like: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Fabinho (Liverpool), Luka Modric (Real Madrid); Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

Salah could be seen as one of the biggest snubs, considering that he recorded eight goals in 13 games. Robert Lewandowski's absence will also make some noise, as he bagged 13 goals in 10 appearances. But then again, Benzema may have overshadowed him and Bayern's elimination at the hands of Villarreal didn't help him either.

While there's a perfect balance between the finalists, some could argue that Real Madrid should have more weight in the Best XI. Casemiro and David Alaba could have been given a place in this team as well. Moreover, Villarreal's trip to the semifinals may also look quite overlooked. Their campaign maybe deserved some recognition,which they didn't get in this Team of the Season.

Those are all valid points, but at the end of the day, this Best XI seems to be fair. The defense looks fine, only that it could have included a Real Madrid defender. The most difficult decision was probably that of the offensive trio, as they had to leave out the likes of Salah and Lewandowski.