Moldova and Latvia will face each other at Stadionul Zimbru (Chişinău) on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.
Moldova and Latvia will face each other, and the winner of this match will be the big leader of Group 1. Moldova are in second place in the standings with 4 points and will return to play after a 0-0 draw with Andorra. In addition, Victor Stina will not be able to play because he was sent off in the previous match.
On the flip side, Latvia are in first place in the Group's standings with 6 points, having won both matches, 3-0 over Andorra and against Liechtenstein, 1-0. If Latvia manage to win this match, they will be the big leader of Group 1, as they will be 5 points ahead of Moldova.
Moldova vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time
Moldova and Latvia will meet on Friday, June 10 at Stadionul Zimbru on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.
Australia: 2:00 AM (Saturday)
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Burundi: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Gambia: 4:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Lesotho: 6:00 PM
Liberia: 4:00 PM
Malawi: 6:00 PM
Mauritius: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Sudan: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 6:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM
Moldova vs Latvia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Canada: FuboTV, DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
UK: BoxNation, Premier Player HD
United States: FuboTV, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
How to watch Moldova vs Latvia anywhere
