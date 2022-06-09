Moldova and Latvia will play against each other on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this game in different parts of the world.

Moldova and Latvia will face each other at Stadionul Zimbru (Chişinău) on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Moldova and Latvia will face each other, and the winner of this match will be the big leader of Group 1. Moldova are in second place in the standings with 4 points and will return to play after a 0-0 draw with Andorra. In addition, Victor Stina will not be able to play because he was sent off in the previous match.

On the flip side, Latvia are in first place in the Group's standings with 6 points, having won both matches, 3-0 over Andorra and against Liechtenstein, 1-0. If Latvia manage to win this match, they will be the big leader of Group 1, as they will be 5 points ahead of Moldova.

Moldova vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time

Moldova and Latvia will meet on Friday, June 10 at Stadionul Zimbru on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Australia: 2:00 AM (Saturday)

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM



Moldova vs Latvia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

UK: BoxNation, Premier Player HD

United States: FuboTV, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

