Monaco play against PSG at the Matchweek 29 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Monaco and PSG meet in a game for the Matchweek 29 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade Louis II in Monaco on March 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Otra oportunidad para el home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 potential lineups.

Monaco are in a good position to continue climbing spots in the Ligue 1 table, they have a positive record of 11-8-9 overall. A recent tie in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 Europa League snapped the team from a losing streak of two consecutive games, one in the local league and the first leg game of the Europa League.

PSG also came off a two-game losing streak with a recent Bordeaux 3-0 victory at home in Matchweek 28. Before that victory the team was humiliated in Spain, they lost to Real Madrid 1-3 despite the big stars Messi, Mbappe and Neymar were available but the victory was not possible.

Monaco probable lineup

Monaco have a squad full of good players, among them is the team's top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder with 15 goals this season and the team's second top scorer is Sofiane Diop with 6 goals. Monaco are scoring an average of 1.43 goals per game and the defense is allowing up to 1.07 goals per game.

10 matchweeks ago Monaco lost to PSG 0-2 on the road, that game was tough for Monaco but the team was able to keep most of PSG's offensive attack. After that defeat Monaco won 5 games in a row and drew one against Nantes.

This is the likely Monaco’s lineup for this game: Nubel (GK), Aguilar (DF), Disasi (DF), Maripan (DF), Henrique (DF), Martins (MF), Fofana (MF), Tchouameni (MF), Golovin (MF), Ben Yedder (FW), Volland (FW)

PSG probable lineup

It is highly likely that PSG will win the Ligue 1 title this season, but the team has yet to win a UEFA Champions League and the recent defeat against Real Madrid left many doubts about the future of the team's top scorer Kylian Mbappe with 15 goals this season.

PSG's plan with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe works perfectly in the local league in France, the team is dominating the local league with a 20-5-3 record, PSG are also averaging 2.11 goals per game and the team's defense allows up to 0.86 goals per game.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Navas (GK), Hakimi (DF), Marquinhos (DF), Kimpembe (DF), Mendes (DF), Paredes (MF), Pereira (MF), Verratti (MF), Messi (FW), Mbappe (FW), Neymar (FW)