Monterrey will play against Atletico San Luis for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Monterrey will play against Atletico San Luis at Estadio BBVA Bancomer for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This game will available to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Monterrey have been inconsistent in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. In their last 5 games in the Liga MX, Rayados have won twice. However, as hosts Monterrey have an unbeaten streak. In their last 3 games, Rayados have registered 2 wins and 1 draw. In their last home game, Monterrey won 2-0 against Club Tijuana in the final matchday of the 2022 regular season.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis haven't been consistent either. In their last Liga MX regular season game, Los Rojiblancos lost 3-1 to Santos at home. However, as visitors Atletico San Luis have won 2 out of their 5 last games. In addition, their last away game was a 1-0 win against Cruz Azul.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Monterrey will play against Atletico San Luis at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The winner of this matchup will meet the current Liga MX champions Atlas in the quarterfinals.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Monterrey and Atletico San Luis for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.