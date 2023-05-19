Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Monterrey will receive Tigres UANL in what will the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL online in the US on Fubo]

It is the second game of a semifinal that neither of them want to lose. Not only because of the great chance they would lose of being champions, but also because it is a confrontation between the two eternal archrivals in what, as expected, is being a tough series.

The 1-1 draw in the game of the first leg favored Monterrey much more, the main favorites to win the championship. Although it is a result that does not guarantee anything, they have the chance to define the ticket to the final at home. But they should be careful, because Tigres UANL are a strong team that could perfectly eliminate them.

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:06 PM

Brazil: 9:06 PM

Canada: 8:06 PM

Ecuador: 7:06 PM

Mexico: 6:06 PM

Portugal: 1:06 AM (May 21)

United States: 8:06 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports.