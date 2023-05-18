Monterrey and Tigres UANL will face each other in what will be second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL online in the US on Fubo]

It will be the second game of this semifinal that faces the two archrivals in search of a place in the grand finale of this Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. On the one hand there will be Monterrey, the main favorites to take the title taking into account their great participation in the regular phase.

As if that were not enough, in the game of the second leg they tied 1-1, a result that, although it does not guarantee anything, favors Rayados much more, who can now define at home. However, their rivals Tigres UANL are not a team that can be underestimated and they will have to be very focused.

When will Monterrey vs Tigres UANL be played?

The game for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 semifinals between Monterrey and Tigres UANL at the Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon, Mexico will be played this Saturday, May 20 at 9:06 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.