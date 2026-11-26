Morocco U17 face Spain U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup group stage, with both sides unbeaten so far in the tournament. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Morocco U17 vs Spain U17: Match Summary Match Morocco U17 vs. Spain U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Morocco U17 come into this match off a 2-2 draw against China U17 on November 23, after a 6-0 win over Fiji U17 on November 20. They have shown they can score goals but also that they can be pulled back by opponents in this group.

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Spain U17 arrive in strong form, having beaten Fiji U17 15-0 on November 23 and China U17 5-0 on November 20. Their goal difference across those two matches points to one of the most productive attacks in the group stage so far.

Both teams will look to build on their results from this group phase of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup as they face off on Thursday, November 26.

What time is the Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 match?

The Morocco U17 vs Spain U17 match kicks off on Thursday, November 26, at 10:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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