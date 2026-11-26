New Zealand U17 face Belgium U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup group stage on Thursday, November 26, with both sides looking to bounce back after mixed results. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17: Match Summary Match New Zealand U17 vs. Belgium U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Time 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2. The broadcast will carry live coverage of the group stage clash from start to finish.

Streaming options include Fubo and Fox One, both of which carry live coverage of the tournament for viewers in the USA.

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Can I watch New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

New Zealand U17 come into this match after a 3-3 draw with Vietnam U17 on November 23, a result that followed a 0-3 loss to Mali U17 on November 20. They will look to find their first win of the group stage against Belgium U17.

Belgium U17 enter the match off the back of a 1-2 loss to Mali U17 on November 23. Before that, they beat Vietnam U17 3-2 on November 20, showing they can score goals but also struggle defensively at times.

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Both teams need a result to boost their chances of advancing from the group stage. The match carries weight for either side looking to secure points in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

What time is the New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 match?

The New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 match kicks off on Thursday, November 26, at 8:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 AM