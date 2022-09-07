Napoli play against Liverpool at the Group A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Napoli and Liverpool meet in a game for the Group A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli today, September 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to win the tournament after losing to a big favorite, but there is still a long way to go. Here is all the detailed information about the lineups.

Napoli are another Italian team that will play hoping to go far, although they are not favorites the team is in a good moment and this game against a big favorite will be perfect to show that they have a good squad.

Liverpool need to recover their strong attack game after losing a key player, but so far they are one of the big favorites for the Champions League new edition. Liverpool lost the 2021-22 final against Real Madrid.

Napoli lineup

Napoli did not play during the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League, but thanks to their recent Serie A results they can directly access the group stage. Napoli is part of Group A along with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers.

Napoli's top scorer is Kvaratskhelia with 4 goals scored during the new Serie A season in 2022, but Kim Min-Jae and Victor Osimhen are two other key players who have each scored two goals in the local Italian league.

This is Napoli’s lineup for this game: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae, Amir Rrahmani, Olivera; Piotr Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool lineup

Liverpool have one of the best midfielders to play in the UEFA Champions League, but the team is now struggling to score goals as Mohamed Salah is experiencing a Premier League drought.

Another major problem for Liverpool is that they no longer have Sadio Mane, and without him it could be difficult to score goals. Until now Darwin Nunez has not shown all his talent and the criticism against him does not stop.

This is Liverpool’s lineup for this game: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz