For MLS Matchday 20, Seattle Sounder will visit Nashville SC. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders will face each other at the GEODIS Park for the MLS Matchday 20. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. It will be broadcast on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The locals had a pretty bad Matchday 19, as they lost their game against Charlotte FC 4-1 and that left them in the last position of qualifying for the round of 16 only 1 point above Portland Timbers and their rivals from this Matchday 20. A loss, of course, would leave him momentarily out of the postseason, and Nashville will try to avoid that.

Matchday 19 for the Seattle Sounders was just as awful, as they lost 3-0 to their direct rivals for the final Round of 16 qualifiers, the Portland Timbers. However, now they have the chance to recover again and enter the postseason zone against other direct rivals like Nashville SC.

Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders: Date

This Matchday 20 game of the 2022 MLS season between Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders that will be played at the GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 13 at 8:30 (ET).

Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Nashville SC vs Seattle Sounders

You can see this Matchday 20 game of the 2022 MLS season between Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders on DAZN if you are in Canada. In the US, it will be broadcast on: KCPQ - Q13 FOX, ESPN+, nashvillesc.com, my30 WUXP.

