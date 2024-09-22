Pep Guardiola issues strong warning to Premier League referees after Man City's draw vs Arsenal

The match between Manchester City and Arsenal was expected to be one of the most exciting of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Following the dramatic 2-2 result, Pep Guardiola issued a warning to the league’s referees over a situation that allowed The Gunners to level the score.

After a foul was made in the midfield area, referee Michael Oliver called over Man City captain Kyle Walker to speak with him. Then, the ref let Arsenal take a quick free-kick to their left side before the right-back could get back into position, leading to Ricardo Calafiori’s equalizer.

After leaving his team exposed, Guardiola later addressed this situation: “Kyle Walker was just right. The referee asked him to come to talk to him and the other ones, and when that happens some players have to be close to the ball, and we have to readjust the back-four, but they didn’t have time.

“We knew that always every free-kick that they contact quick with the wingers and they are really good with Saka and Martinelli, and I don’t like the back-four when it’s a foul and they move on,” Guardiola later added. “When the referee says: Come to talk to me… at least leave him to come back to the position. Because next time, we will not go to talk to them.”

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, interacts with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on March 31, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Man City star player got serious injury

Spanish midfielder Rodri had to be replaced in the 21st minute after he appeared to twist his knee after colliding with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during a Man City corner.

When asked about the severity of the injury, The Citizens coach said: “I don’t know yet, I didn’t ask the doctors. Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there.”

Why can only captains approach the referee?

The escalating verbal and physical abuse against referees during soccer matches prompted the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to take the matter into its own hands. That’s why they’re implementing this new rule during the 2024-25 Premier League.

Following rugby rules, this intimidating environment will banish “by creating a secure and calm zone around the referee which can only be entered by each team’s captain. Creating a captain-only zone will focus responsibility on the captain to encourage their team-mates to behave appropriately,” as stated by the IFAB official report.

