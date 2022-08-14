PSG is under the spotlight again. After Mbappe missed from the spot and Neymar didn't in the team's win against Motnpellier, Christophe Galtier, the club's manager, has revealed how he will decide who is going to take the penalties.

One of the toughest decisions in soccer is the one surrounding the penalty takers. For Christophe Galtier, PSG's coach, this topic is very problematic as he has very good players to score from the spot. Now, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in the team, it is time to choose who will be the one that will have this responsibility from now on.

PSG faced Montpellier in Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season and won with a final score of 5-2. Unfortunately for the Parisiens, Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty, but afterwards they were given another one and Neymar did scored. This brought several doubts for the fans as most of them think that the Brazilian should be the penalty taker.

It is known that the three forwards, Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, are experts from the spot and the fight for this task will be very tough from now on. PSG is trying to make Kylian the biggest superstar and the penalties throughout the whole season could help him to win the Golden Boot, but also Galtier will think what is the best for the team in this topic.

Christophe Galtier's decision on who will be the penalty taker for PSG

Penalties are not an easy task for soccer players and it requieres years of practice to become the best. Now, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi or even Sergio Ramos could be the chosen ones, but Galtier is not sure about who will be the one.

"For this match, the order was chosen thus", Christophe Galtier said after the game. "Kylian shot first, so it was logical that Neymar went next. We'll see in the future".

Neither Mbappe nor Neymar showed any signs of problems between them during the match, but the Brazilian liked a controversial Tweet afterwards. A fan said that the former Barcelona player should be the penalty taker in PSG and that there should be no doubts around it.

Of course the quality from Mbappe, Neymar, Messi and Ramos is top class and they are one of the best penalty takers in the world, but at the end it will be Galtier's decision to select which one of these will take the responsibility.