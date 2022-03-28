Netherlands will face Germany in a friendly match this Tuesday, March 29 at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Netherlands and Germany will face each other this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Johan Cruijff Arena in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

Without a doubt, one of the teams that chose the best rivals to play friendlies has been the Netherlands, who before this game against Germany had played against Denmark, two rivals that will be in the next World Cup. The preparation for Qatar continues and the Dutch want to be protagonists.

On the German side, they come from beating Israel 2-0 and will play their second friendly game in this FIFA Matchday, just like the Netherlands. The Germans were one of the strongest teams in UEFA Qualifiers, scoring 9 matches and losing just 1.

Netherlands vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Netherlands vs Germany: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals met 44 times, with Germany dominating the statistics with 16 wins compared to 12 obtained by the Netherlands. In addition, there were 16 ties. Undoubtedly the most emblematic game between these two teams was the 1974 World Cup final, won by Germany 2-1 against Johan Crujff's historic Clockwork Orange.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs Germany in the US

The game between Netherlands and Germany to be played this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States only on: ESPN+.

Netherlands vs Germany: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Netherlands are the favorites with +150 odds, while Germany have +170. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

DraftKings Netherlands +150 Tie +245 Germany +170

*Odds via DraftKings