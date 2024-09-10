Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Netherlands vs Germany: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Netherlands will face Germany in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Netherlands vs Germany for free in the USA on Fubo]

On the opening Matchday, these two rivals reaffirmed their status as candidates to win the group. The Netherlands delivered a decisive 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, showcasing their offensive prowess and leaving no room for doubt about their intent to advance. Despite Bosnia’s best efforts, they were unable to withstand the Dutch onslaught.

Germany also made headlines with a commanding 5-0 win against Hungary. With both teams securing impressive victories, their upcoming clash promises to be a high-stakes battle for group supremacy. Fans can expect a thrilling matchup between these two powerhouse rivals, each determined to secure their spot at the top of the standings.

Netherlands vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: RTL+, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: NPO 3, Ziggo Sport, Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

