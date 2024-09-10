Netherlands vs Germany: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Netherlands will face Germany in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Watch Netherlands vs Germany for free in the USA on Fubo

On the opening Matchday, these two rivals reaffirmed their status as candidates to win the group. The Netherlands delivered a decisive 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, showcasing their offensive prowess and leaving no room for doubt about their intent to advance. Despite Bosnia’s best efforts, they were unable to withstand the Dutch onslaught.

Germany also made headlines with a commanding 5-0 win against Hungary. With both teams securing impressive victories, their upcoming clash promises to be a high-stakes battle for group supremacy. Fans can expect a thrilling matchup between these two powerhouse rivals, each determined to secure their spot at the top of the standings.

Netherlands vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands player Cody Gakpo – IMAGO / Pro Shots

Netherlands vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: RTL+, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: NPO 3, Ziggo Sport, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi