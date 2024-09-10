Netherlands vs Germany: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

The Netherlands will take on Germany in a highly anticipated League A showdown on Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch the action live on TV or via streaming platforms. Find out all options available in your country.
[Watch Netherlands vs Germany for free in the USA on Fubo]
On the opening Matchday, these two rivals reaffirmed their status as candidates to win the group. The Netherlands delivered a decisive 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, showcasing their offensive prowess and leaving no room for doubt about their intent to advance. Despite Bosnia’s best efforts, they were unable to withstand the Dutch onslaught.
Germany also made headlines with a commanding 5-0 win against Hungary. With both teams securing impressive victories, their upcoming clash promises to be a high-stakes battle for group supremacy. Fans can expect a thrilling matchup between these two powerhouse rivals, each determined to secure their spot at the top of the standings.
Netherlands vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Netherlands player Cody Gakpo – IMAGO / Pro Shots
Netherlands vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: RTL+, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: NPO 3, Ziggo Sport, Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Tubi