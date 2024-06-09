The Netherlands will face off against Iceland in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview offers information about the venue and various viewing options, catering to your preferences. Whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country, you’ll find all the details you need here.
After their impressive 4-0 victory against Canada, the Netherlands will aim to maintain their high level of performance as they prepare for Euro 2024, where they are considered strong contenders for the final stages. To continue building their momentum, they will face Iceland in a new friendly match.
Although Iceland may not have the same prominence as in past years, they remain a formidable opponent. They came close to qualifying for the Euro but ultimately fell short, and they are now looking to gain momentum as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.
Netherlands vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 11)
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM (ET)
Netherlands vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: NPO 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports