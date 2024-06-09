Netherlands play against Iceland in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Netherlands vs Iceland: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

The Netherlands will face off against Iceland in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview offers information about the venue and various viewing options, catering to your preferences. Whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country, you’ll find all the details you need here.

After their impressive 4-0 victory against Canada, the Netherlands will aim to maintain their high level of performance as they prepare for Euro 2024, where they are considered strong contenders for the final stages. To continue building their momentum, they will face Iceland in a new friendly match.

Although Iceland may not have the same prominence as in past years, they remain a formidable opponent. They came close to qualifying for the Euro but ultimately fell short, and they are now looking to gain momentum as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Netherlands vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 11)

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson of Iceland – IMAGO / Action Plus

Netherlands vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NPO 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports