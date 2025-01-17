Neymar's potential return to Santos, reportedly influenced by Brazil legend Pele

This week, Neymar Jr. received awful news from Al Hilal, with coach Jorge Jesus confirming that the club had opted not to register the forward for the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. In light of this, Santos FC reportedly stepped up efforts to re-sign Neymar after 12 years, aided by an emotional gesture involving Pele.

According to Ge Globo, Santos have been in talks with individuals close to Neymar, aiming to convince the 32-year-old to return to the club where he rose to prominence. The breakthrough in negotiations reportedly came through a video created using artificial intelligence, with a message narrated by Pele.

The heartfelt tribute using the voice of the legendary forward, who was an icon at Santos and for the Brazilian national team from the 1950s to the 1970s, is said to have deeply moved Neymar’s father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given the uncertainty surrounding Neymar’s future at Al Hilal, the video and its emotional resonance may encourage Neymar to leave the Saudi club early and seek a return to Brazil. However, negotiations are far from straightforward.

Neymar’s massive salary at Al Hilal presents a major obstacle for Santos, as they are unable to match the financial terms offered by the Saudi club. Reports suggest that Santos’ strategy is to pursue a six-month loan deal with Al Hilal, allowing Neymar to spend the remainder of the 2024-25 season in Brazil before reassessing his future next summer.

Advertisement

Brazilian soccer legend Pele smiles during a press conference after the Rio 2016 presentation

Advertisement

Santos fans love Neymar

Should Neymar return to Santos, he can expect a warm reception from fans who still hold him in high regard. During his four years at the club, Ney scored 136 goals in 225 appearances, winning six titles and etching his name into the hearts of the Santos faithful.

Advertisement

The club’s supporters recently showed their longing for his return, chanting “Volta pra casa, Neymar” (“Come back home, Neymar”) during a 2-1 win over Mirassol in the Campeonato Paulista on Thursday.

What are Neymar’s options?

While Santos appear to be making the strongest push for Neymar’s return, the forward has other options to consider. The most likely scenario remains Neymar staying at Al Hilal, particularly due to his high salary, although this would likely keep him sidelined for much of the 2024/25 season, as he is only registered to play in the AFC Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another potential avenue is a move to Major League Soccer. For weeks, reports have linked Neymar to Inter Miami, where he could reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. However, the deal would face significant hurdles due to MLS’s salary cap restrictions.

see also Report: Three teams could prevent Lionel Messi from reuniting with Neymar at Inter Miami

Other MLS clubs, such as the Chicago Fire, have also reportedly shown interest, according to journalist Jeff Carlisle. While nothing is confirmed, it’s clear that Neymar’s next move is approaching, and he will soon need to make a decision about his future.