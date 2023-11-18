The Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland will face off in a crucial 2024 UEFA EURO qualifying game at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory, Netherlands want to maintain their current standings positions, and the Irish want to win another game just for glory.
Netherlands are fighting to stay with the second spot within Group B, they have 12 points and Greece in the third spot also have 12 points in the third spot. They won a recent game against the Greeks by 1-0 on the road.
Ireland Republic are eliminated, they are no longer playing for anything but honor, they recently won a game against Gibraltar by 4-0 on the road. They were one of the underdogs within the group that, along with Gibraltar, were quickly eliminated.
Netherlands vs Ireland Republic: Kick-Off Time
Netherlands and Ireland Republic play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Saturday, November 18 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The Netherlands are the favorites to win this game. They are a more experienced and talented team, and they have a better head-to-head record against the Republic of Ireland. However, the Republic of Ireland are a dangerous team, and they should not be underestimated. They are capable of beating any team on their day, and they will be looking to upset the odds in this game.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM November 19
Germany: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 19
Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 19
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 19
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 19
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Turkey: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM November 19
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Netherlands vs Ireland Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L’Equipe, Free, Molotov
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1
Ireland: RTE Player, Premier Sports 2, RTE 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Sportklub 7, Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX