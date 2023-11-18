Netherlands vs Ireland Republic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

The Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland will face off in a crucial 2024 UEFA EURO qualifying game at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory, Netherlands want to maintain their current standings positions, and the Irish want to win another game just for glory.

[Watch Netherlands vs Ireland Republic online free in the US on Fubo]

Netherlands are fighting to stay with the second spot within Group B, they have 12 points and Greece in the third spot also have 12 points in the third spot. They won a recent game against the Greeks by 1-0 on the road.

Ireland Republic are eliminated, they are no longer playing for anything but honor, they recently won a game against Gibraltar by 4-0 on the road. They were one of the underdogs within the group that, along with Gibraltar, were quickly eliminated.

Netherlands vs Ireland Republic: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands and Ireland Republic play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Saturday, November 18 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The Netherlands are the favorites to win this game. They are a more experienced and talented team, and they have a better head-to-head record against the Republic of Ireland. However, the Republic of Ireland are a dangerous team, and they should not be underestimated. They are capable of beating any team on their day, and they will be looking to upset the odds in this game.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 19

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 19

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 19

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 19

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 19

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 19

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Netherlands vs Ireland Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L’Equipe, Free, Molotov

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1

Ireland: RTE Player, Premier Sports 2, RTE 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 7, Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX