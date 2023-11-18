Latvia vs Croatia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

In the heart of Europe, two nations with contrasting football histories will square off in a crucial UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game at Stadions Skonto in Riga. Latvia, a team often overlooked in the international arena, will face Croatia, a nation still basking in the glory of their 2018 World Cup runner-up finish.

Latvia are eliminated from any chance of reaching the next round of qualifiers, they lost a recent game against Turkey by 0-4, and they have barely won a game within Group D against Armenia 2-0.

Croatia are guaranteed a play-off spot, but they want direct qualification to the final tournament. So far they have 10 points in third place in the standings within the group, and recently lost to Wales by 1-2 on the road.

Latvia vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time

Latvia and Croatia play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Saturday, November 18 at Stadions Skonto in Riga. The game promises to be an intriguing tactical battle, with both teams seeking to impose their style of play. Latvia will need to be tactically astute and defensively disciplined, while Croatia will need to find a way to unlock their opponents’ defense to cut their current losing streak in the qualifiers.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 19

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 19

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 19

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 19

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 19

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 19

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 19

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 19

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 19

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 19

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Latvia vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Nova TV

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L’Equipe, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, RAI 1

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App