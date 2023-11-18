In the heart of Europe, two nations with contrasting football histories will square off in a crucial UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game at Stadions Skonto in Riga. Latvia, a team often overlooked in the international arena, will face Croatia, a nation still basking in the glory of their 2018 World Cup runner-up finish.
[Watch Latvia vs Croatia online free in the US on Fubo]
Latvia are eliminated from any chance of reaching the next round of qualifiers, they lost a recent game against Turkey by 0-4, and they have barely won a game within Group D against Armenia 2-0.
Croatia are guaranteed a play-off spot, but they want direct qualification to the final tournament. So far they have 10 points in third place in the standings within the group, and recently lost to Wales by 1-2 on the road.
Latvia vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time
Latvia and Croatia play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Saturday, November 18 at Stadions Skonto in Riga. The game promises to be an intriguing tactical battle, with both teams seeking to impose their style of play. Latvia will need to be tactically astute and defensively disciplined, while Croatia will need to find a way to unlock their opponents’ defense to cut their current losing streak in the qualifiers.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 19
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 19
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 19
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 19
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 19
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 19
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 19
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Ukraine: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 19
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 19
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 19
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Latvia vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Nova TV
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L’Equipe, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, RAI 1
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App