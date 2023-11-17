Big clash in the Olympiastadion Berlin. Germany, the four-time World Cup champions, will face off against Turkey, a team that has been steadily rising in the ranks of international football. This game promises to be an exciting spectacle, showcasing the best of both teams’ attacking and defensive prowess.
Germany does not have to play in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers since they are the host team, for now they are focused on having the best squad for that tournament. They come into this game against Turkey with a small winning streak of two wins against France and United States and a draw against Mexico.
Turkey are fighting in Group D of the UEFA Euro qualifiers, so far they won two recent games against Croatia by 1-0 and against Latvia by 4-0. They are already classified for the next round, the final tournament.
Germany vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time
Germany and Turkey play for the 2023 International Friendly on Saturday, November 18 at Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin. Germany, led by the likes of Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz, boasts a formidable attacking lineup. Their ability to create chances and score goals is undeniable, as evidenced by their recent performance against the United States, where they emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline and draw against Mexico by 2-2. Turkey, on the other hand, has a strong defensive unit, marshaled by experienced players like Kaan Ayhan and Çağlar Söyüncü. Their ability to stifle their opponents’ attacks and capitalize on counter-attacks has been key to their recent successes.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM November 19
Germany: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 19
Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 19
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 19
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 19
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Turkey: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM November 19
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Germany vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN Extra, ESPNGUIGONOW NET, e Claro
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: RTL+, RTL
Ghana: SuperSport, GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Kenya: SuperSport, GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Blue To Go, Video Everywhere, Sky HD
New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up
Nigeria: SuperSport, GOtv Football
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: SuperSport, GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, DAZN Switzerland, RTL
United States: ViX