Germany vs Turkey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 International Friendly in your country

Big clash in the Olympiastadion Berlin. Germany, the four-time World Cup champions, will face off against Turkey, a team that has been steadily rising in the ranks of international football. This game promises to be an exciting spectacle, showcasing the best of both teams’ attacking and defensive prowess.

Germany does not have to play in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers since they are the host team, for now they are focused on having the best squad for that tournament. They come into this game against Turkey with a small winning streak of two wins against France and United States and a draw against Mexico.

Turkey are fighting in Group D of the UEFA Euro qualifiers, so far they won two recent games against Croatia by 1-0 and against Latvia by 4-0. They are already classified for the next round, the final tournament.

Germany vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time

Germany and Turkey play for the 2023 International Friendly on Saturday, November 18 at Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin. Germany, led by the likes of Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz, boasts a formidable attacking lineup. Their ability to create chances and score goals is undeniable, as evidenced by their recent performance against the United States, where they emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline and draw against Mexico by 2-2. Turkey, on the other hand, has a strong defensive unit, marshaled by experienced players like Kaan Ayhan and Çağlar Söyüncü. Their ability to stifle their opponents’ attacks and capitalize on counter-attacks has been key to their recent successes.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 19

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 19

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 19

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 19

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 19

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 19

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Germany vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN Extra, ESPNGUIGONOW NET, e Claro

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Ghana: SuperSport, GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Kenya: SuperSport, GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue To Go, Video Everywhere, Sky HD

New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up

Nigeria: SuperSport, GOtv Football

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport, GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, DAZN Switzerland, RTL

United States: ViX