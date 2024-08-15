Trending topics:
New video emerges of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's father stabbing

Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, in hospital after street argument leads to stabbing.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

By Kelvin Loyola

Lamine Yamal‘s father, Mounir Nasraoui, was attacked and stabbed in a car park in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró on Wednesday night. Nasraoui, who plays for FC Barcelona, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona.


Three individuals have been arrested on charges of attempted murder. The Mossos d’Esquadra, along with local police, are investigating the incident. Reports suggest that the altercation began after Nasraoui was insulted while walking his dog, leading to a physical confrontation.

An unverified video circulating on Spanish media shows a man in a Lamine Yamal T-shirt arguing with three other people, possibly linked to the incident.

Incidents Leading Up to the Stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s Father

The Mossos d’Esquadra, Barcelona’s local police, reported that Mounir Nasraoui, father of FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, was arguing with several people on the street on Wednesday. Security had to step in during the argument.

The incident is now being treated as an attempted murder. Nasraoui is in a Barcelona hospital with various injuries but is not in serious danger.

