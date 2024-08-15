New video emerges of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's father stabbing

Lamine Yamal‘s father, Mounir Nasraoui, was attacked and stabbed in a car park in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró on Wednesday night. Nasraoui, who plays for FC Barcelona, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona.



Three individuals have been arrested on charges of attempted murder. The Mossos d’Esquadra, along with local police, are investigating the incident. Reports suggest that the altercation began after Nasraoui was insulted while walking his dog, leading to a physical confrontation.



An unverified video circulating on Spanish media shows a man in a Lamine Yamal T-shirt arguing with three other people, possibly linked to the incident.

Incidents Leading Up to the Stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s Father



The Mossos d’Esquadra, Barcelona’s local police, reported that Mounir Nasraoui, father of FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, was arguing with several people on the street on Wednesday. Security had to step in during the argument.



The incident is now being treated as an attempted murder. Nasraoui is in a Barcelona hospital with various injuries but is not in serious danger.