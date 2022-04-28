New York City and San José Earthquakes clash at Yankee Stadium for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

New York City and San José Earthquakes will meet at Yankee Stadium (New York City) for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season in an interzonal game between the Eastern and Western Conferences. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). If you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

The Newyorkers are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 10 points. New York City are having an irregular campaign, so far winning three games, tying one, and losing three. In its last match, the team led by Ronny Deila defeated Toronto FC 5-4. In addition, the coach spoke about his team's game against the San Jose Earthquakes and said: “I've seen their last game when they beat Seattle – they’re a very good, aggressive team. There are a lot of legs in the team, they're aggressive in pressing. We have to match that intensity, we have to match that fight if we’re going to get three points.”

On the other hand, San Jose Earthquakes need to win to move off the bottom of the table. They are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 6 points. In its last MLS match, they beat Seattle Sounders 4-3.

New York City vs San José Earthquakes: Date

New York City and San José Earthquakes will face each other at Yankee Stadium Sunday, May 1, for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

New York City vs San José Earthquakes: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 PM

PT: 9:00 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch New York City vs San José Earthquakes

The game to be played between New York City and San José Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season in an interzonal game between the Eastern and Western Conferences will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: ESPN+, NBC Sports California, YES Network, YES App. Also, if you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.