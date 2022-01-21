Newcastle have found an agreement with another January signing, as a defender is expected to leave Sevilla and sign a five-year deal. However, the La Liga outfit have their own requirements that need to be met before letting go of their player.

After being bought by the Saudi investment fund, Newcastle have already added right-back Kiran Trippier and striker Chris Wood for a combined sum of around €43 million. Interestingly, both players have stepped right into manager Eddie Howe's starting XI, although the Magpies will undoubtedly be looking to improve in some areas other as have a lot of work ahead of them.

The St. James Park outfit have enough financial resources for several more serious reinforcements by the end of the transfer window that would help them escape the relegation zone and fight for Premier League survival. They expect to create a great roster thanks to the new additions and to begin a brand-new reconstruction of the team come summer.

Newcastle are believed to have set a goal of bringing in new central defenders during the ongoing January transfer window. Now, with 10 days until its conclusion, they are closing in on achieving it by agreeing personal terms with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Newcastle agree deal with Diego Carlos

According to Italian transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have already struck an agreement with the Brazilian centre-back for a five-year- contract until 2027. The 28-year-old would come as a huge reinforcement to the Magpies' porous and wounded defense which has conceded 43 goals in 20 matches since the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Carlos, paired up with Jules Kunde, make for the strongest defensive line in the Top 5 European leagues, alongside Manchester City's. Stats show that Sevilla have let in only 13 goals in 20 matches this season.

What are Sevilla's requirements to let him leave?

The highly-regarded Carlos has been connected with the Premier League side on many occasions in recent weeks, with other reports claiming that he informed the Andalusian club that he wants to leave. The Brazilian earns €2.5 million a year in Seville and there is no doubt that money also plays a significant role in his desire to leave La Liga.

His current side have been reluctant to negotiate so far, but talks have opened, and thus, they would be willing to sell him to Newcastle. However, at a price that they will assess as realistic. Romano also adds that the latest offer of €35 million has been rejected and that the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan team are holding on for a more "important" bid.