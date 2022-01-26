The 24-year-old Brazilian is set to become one of Newcastle’s first major signings at an estimated $40 million transfer fee.

Help could be on the way for bottom feeders Newcastle United, who sit 18th in the Premier League and need to start getting points fast if they want to survive the drop this season. The new owners of Newcastle United knew that it would be a hard sell for some players to come to St. James Park, but if the club were to be relegated things would become more complex for the team to sign elite players.

Now after apparently beating out Arsenal, a medical is all that stands in the way of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes joining Newcastle. Guimaraes is reportedly set to arrive to Newcastle at a $40 million transfer and has spent the last three seasons at Lyon. 2020/21 was his best season to date with 3 goals in 33 matches.

Here is a look at Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United’s $40 million deep lying Brazilian midfielder and who Newcastle beat out to sign him.

About Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes began his career in Audax of Brazil’s lower leagues in 2015 then moving to Athletico Paranaense in 2017 for three seasons, then a move to Lyon in 2019.

At Lyon things have been steady with 56 games and 3 goals for the club. Guimaraes has been one of the French team’s most consistent players and was a part of Brazil’s gold medal winning squad in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Newcastle is reported to have beaten Juventus and Arsenal for the services of the midfielder.

