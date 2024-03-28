Sandro Tonali’s gambling problems will not stop, already suspended for 10 months while admitting to betting while playing for AC Milan, now the Italian midfielder is being charged with 50 offenses when it comes to betting already while in England.

The FA put out a statement: “Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules. It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond.”

Tonali has only played in 8 games since his move to Newcastle United last playing on October 21st prior to his 10-month suspension kicking in. Tonali has eight appearances for Newcastle and 1 goal before serving his current suspension.

Newcastle statement on Sandro Tonali’s gambling

Newcastle United did not wait to put out a statement on the matter, “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA betting rules.



“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations, and he retains the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”



Tonali has provided full disclosure of his gambling addiction, which according to some pundits in Italy is “severe”. Tonali is currently going through rehabilitation for his illness while serving his suspension.

Tonali was seen and is still seen as a major prospect in Italian soccer but due to his issues with gambling his career has derailed after a major start Brescia, AC Milan, and now Newcastle.