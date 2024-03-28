Justice can be smooth for some, in the case of Dani Alves, too smooth, convicted of rape, and sentenced to serve four and a half years in prison and ordered to pay €150,000 in damages to the victim in question, Alves is home. After the guilty verdict came in, Alves and his attorney filed for an appeal, unlike most criminals who are found guilty of a crime who appeal, they usually serve their time in jail while the appeal process is taking place.

Not Dani Alves who posted over $1 million release bond from jail and returned to his home in Barcelona. Alves was ordered to turn his Spanish and Brazilian passports over to the police, effectively prohibiting him from leaving Spain; to appear before a court weekly; and to keep distance from the victim.

Now a report from Marca Spain is indicating that the first order of business upon release was to throw his dad a party for his birthday until 5AM.

Dani Alves parties until 5AM

According to Marca via “Asi Es La Vida”, “At night they came to this house, when there were almost no journalists left and they celebrated it (Domingos Alves Da Silva’s birthday) also with Dani Alves”.

The party lasted well past 4AM and was attended by family members and close friends of the former Barcelona star.

Dani Alves last played for Pumas of Liga MX before his contract was terminated by the Mexican club following the allegations brought against him. Alves along with former Brazilian winger Robinho were both found guilty of improper sexual behavior, and both sentenced to serve prison terms.