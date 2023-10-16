In a scandal that is rocking not only Italian soccer but the rest of the sport two of Italy’s best young talents, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Nicoló Fagioli have admitted to being addicted to online sports betting. Not only that, the duo will also seek help for their addiction.



According to La Repubblica, Fagioli has told the Italian Football Federation that Tonali introduced him to the sports betting app that they would use to place their bets. Admitting to betting on sports is just one of the charges, the other being investigated is that the duo betted on certain events and tried to cash in on them in their favor, such as getting a yellow card on a certain minute or corners for one team in a game.



At the moment both players will most likely receive a sanction for betting while being professionals of the game, which is not allowed. Still their sanction can be reduced by collaborating with authorities and doing specific off the field work for the Italian federation, such as being the face of an anti- betting campaign. Still both Sandro Tonali and Nicoló Fagioli could face a ban of up to four years if it is proven that they partook in not only just betting, but placed bets to alter a result or take advantage of a situation.



Tonali could miss the Euros



Tonali has seen his career put on hold as authorities investigate just how deep he is in the betting scandal. Police arrived at Italy’s training for their Euro 2024 qualifying matches and interrogated the star midfielder who confessed to his betting addiction. At the moment if things stay as they are and Tonali receives a minimum sanction, the Newcastle star will most likely miss the Euro Cup, all signs point to a suspension for the Italian star of at least one year.

Fagioli has already begun to cooperate with authorities and confessed to his gaming addiction, while Tonali is soon to do the same as he has admitted to being addicted to betting, but yet to speak with the federation according to reports in Italy. By confessing and seeking help both footballers open themselves up to a reduced sentence.



The careers of Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Fagioli



Sandro Tonali is one of the biggest prospects in all of Italian soccer, making a name for himself at AC Milan before moving to Newcastle United this season. He has 15 caps for the Italian national team.



Nicolò Fagioli is an Italian youth international making a name for himself at Juventus, the midfielder has one cap for the four time World Champions and is in his third season with the Italian old lady.