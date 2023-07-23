Newcastle and Aston Villa meet today in the Premier League Summer Series. This game will take place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Both teams want to show that they are in top form with good players. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Newcastle finished in the 4th spot of the 2022-2023 Premier League and that gives them access to European tournaments like the UEFA Champions League. Also they were Runners-up of the EFL Cup.
Aston Villa will also play in a European tournament since they finished in the 7th spot of the domestic league, they will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round.
Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time
Newcastle and Aston Villa play for the Premier League Summer Series today, July 23 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 PM
France: 1:00 AM July 23
Portugal: 12:00 AM July 23
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Morocco: 12:00 AM July 23
South Africa: 1:00 AM July 23
Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM July 23
Italy: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 AM July 23
United Arab Emirates: 3:00 AM July 23
United States: 7:00 PM
Newcastle vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Peacock