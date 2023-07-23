Newcastle vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Premier League Summer Series in your country today

Newcastle and Aston Villa meet today in the Premier League Summer Series. This game will take place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Both teams want to show that they are in top form with good players. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Newcastle finished in the 4th spot of the 2022-2023 Premier League and that gives them access to European tournaments like the UEFA Champions League. Also they were Runners-up of the EFL Cup.

Aston Villa will also play in a European tournament since they finished in the 7th spot of the domestic league, they will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle and Aston Villa play for the Premier League Summer Series today, July 23 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

France: 1:00 AM July 23

Portugal: 12:00 AM July 23

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 12:00 AM July 23

South Africa: 1:00 AM July 23

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM July 23

Italy: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM July 23

United Arab Emirates: 3:00 AM July 23

United States: 7:00 PM

Newcastle vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Peacock