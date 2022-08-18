Newcastle and Manchester City will face each other at the St James' Park for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Newcastle vs Manchester City: Date, time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League

Manchester City will try to extend their perfect run in the 2022-2023 Premier League season when they visit Newcastle at the St. James' Park in a match for the third round of the tournament. Find here how to watch or live stream free this English league game. If you live in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

The Citizens coached by Pep Guardiola won their first two games in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, with new signing Erling Haaland already scoring two goals with the Manchester City jersey.

Newcastle started their campaign with a win over Nottingham Forestand a scoreless draw with Brighton. The Magpies will try to extend their unbeaten run against one of the title candidates.

Newcastle vs Manchester City: Date

The match between Newcastle and Manchester City for the third round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be played on Sunday, August 21, at the St. James' Park.

Newcastle vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Newcastle vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in the US

The Newcastle vs Manchester City game to be played on Sunday for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network.