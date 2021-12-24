Newcastle and Manchester United will face each other for Matchday 19 of Premier League 2021-22. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this match in the US and Canada.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada for Matchday 19 of Premier League 2021-22

Newcastle will host Manchester United on Matchday 19 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season. The home side will be looking to avoid a fourth defeat in a row, while the visitors will try to take the three points. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial) and in Canada on DAZN.

The home side have been thrashed by Leicester City (4-0), Liverpool (3-1) and Manchester City (3-0) in their last three league games. Now, they will face another feared opponent with the hopes to end their negative run at home.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are coming to this match with six undefeated matches in all competitions. The team is currently in the sixth position of the table, with 28 points, just five units away from fourth Arsenal. A victory could put them in the European competitions spots.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Date

Newcastle and Manchester United will face each other for Matchday 19 of Premier League 2021-22 season on Monday, December 27, 2021. The match will take place at St. James' Park Stadium in Newcastle, England.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

The match between Newcastle and Manchester United to be played on Monday, December 27, 2021 will be broadcasted in Canada by DAZN and in the United States by fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch it in the US on UNIVERSO, USA Network.